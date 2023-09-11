Truck crushes pregnant woman to death, injures her 2-year-old child

The incident which happened on Saturday, September 9, 2023, threw residents of the area into mourning.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the truck suddenly swerved into Magboro market after it suffered brake failure, which made the driver lose control. The truck also hit a car while a motorcycle was found stuck under it.

The deceased was said to have come to the market to get some foodstuffs before the terrible accident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eyewitness, who preferred to be anonymous, said the victim fell down after being hit by the truck as she struggled to save her child.

The eyewitness said, “She was the first person to see the truck coming. As the truck was coming uncontrollably, the pregnant woman was trying to run away with her little child, but the gown she wore hindered her from running faster. So, she fell, and the truck climbed on her.”

Another witness said the motorcyclist whose motorcycle got stuck under the truck escaped death as he jumped off his motorcycle.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, when contacted after the incident, said, “They (FRSC officials) will send the report to me immediately they are done with the rescue.”