ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Truck crushes pregnant woman to death, injures her 2-year-old child

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim, who came to the market to buy foodstuffs, got rammed over after the driver experienced brake failure.

Her gown prevented her from running faster [Punch]
Her gown prevented her from running faster [Punch]

Recommended articles

The incident which happened on Saturday, September 9, 2023, threw residents of the area into mourning.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the truck suddenly swerved into Magboro market after it suffered brake failure, which made the driver lose control. The truck also hit a car while a motorcycle was found stuck under it.

The deceased was said to have come to the market to get some foodstuffs before the terrible accident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eyewitness, who preferred to be anonymous, said the victim fell down after being hit by the truck as she struggled to save her child.

The eyewitness said, “She was the first person to see the truck coming. As the truck was coming uncontrollably, the pregnant woman was trying to run away with her little child, but the gown she wore hindered her from running faster. So, she fell, and the truck climbed on her.

Another witness said the motorcyclist whose motorcycle got stuck under the truck escaped death as he jumped off his motorcycle.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, when contacted after the incident, said, “They (FRSC officials) will send the report to me immediately they are done with the rescue.”

Okpe added that investigations were ongoing on the accident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records if...

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Mechanic

University of Ghana Political Science graduate turns mechanic after years of being jobless