Truck crushes 5-year-old girl while crossing Lagos expressway

The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the information of the accident was received by the Iponri police Division on Saturday at about 11:30 am.

He said the accident happened at Iganmu under the bridge, inward Apapa, involving a truck driven by yet to be identified driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson said the girl and her mother were reportedly crossing the expressway when the truck hit and crushed her head, killing her on the spot.