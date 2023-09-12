Truck crash on Otedola Bridge in Lagos claims 1, traffic intensifies

The crash which happened in the early hours of the day resulted in traffic congestion inward Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and Ojodu Berger as the bridge was flooded.

Confirming the accident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said efforts were on to remove the truck from the road.

“A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded (wheat) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge inw Ojodu Berger.

“Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion on the bridge.

“Effort is on for the recovery of the contents and the truck from the road.” LASTMA wrote in a statement disclosing the accident.

Revealing how it happened, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident occured when the truck driver was descending the hill from Mobil filling station inward Otedola while trying to avoid collusion with another vehicle.

Oke-Osanyitolu added that in the process, the driver lost control and crashed into the side of the bridge.

The driver compartment was found hanging down the bridge with some of the product (wheat) all over the road blocking the entire route under the bridge inward Otedola estate.

“A young adult male, one of the occupants of the truck fell off the bridge and lost his life.

“The Agency’s Crane has been dispatched for swift recovery of the impediment,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.