Transformer vandaliser dies of electrocution in Delta

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was found hanging on an electric pole and cables located close to a market in a Delta State community.

The yet-to-be-identified man was said to have died of electrocution while vandalising a transformer in the community. The residents in the community raised the alarm when they saw the corpse of the man hanging on an electric pole and cables located close to a market in the community.

According to a community source, John, a yet-to-be-identified boy was on his way to a nearby community when he saw the corpse on the pole and raised the alarm.

His words: “We were alerted by a young boy who was going to the next village that a dead body was hanging on the electric pole. We have been indoors since morning because of the rain that kept us in our beds.

“We didn’t go anywhere due to the rainfall. Even though we came out to our frontage, we did not notice the lifeless body of the young man hanging there. The corpse was holding an electric cable, which means that he was cutting the cable.

“For some time now, we didn’t have a power supply but the BEDC restored power around 3am; only God knows what happened. We alerted the vigilance members in this area and they informed the police before the corpse was brought down.”

Confirming the incident, Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the deceased is a vandal that got electrocuted, adding that investigations were ongoing on the tragic incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa

