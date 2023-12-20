Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to brake failure.

“The accident involved a commercial Mercedes Benz tipper, with Reg. No. XA554AGU, a commercial Mack Trailer, with Reg. No. AKL876XP and the motorcycle.

“According to eyewitness reports, the brake of the trailer failed.

“It rammed into the tipper and motorcycle and crashed.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash, while one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

“His body was taken to the morgue at Ajalli General Hospital in Ajalli by FRSC rescue team,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure regular servicing of their vehicles before plying the road.

