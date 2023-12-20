ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

While condoling with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure regular servicing of their vehicles before plying the road.

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra/Illustration [Guardian]
Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra/Illustration [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to brake failure.

The accident involved a commercial Mercedes Benz tipper, with Reg. No. XA554AGU, a commercial Mack Trailer, with Reg. No. AKL876XP and the motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to eyewitness reports, the brake of the trailer failed.

“It rammed into the tipper and motorcycle and crashed.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash, while one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

“His body was taken to the morgue at Ajalli General Hospital in Ajalli by FRSC rescue team,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure regular servicing of their vehicles before plying the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drive to save lives on our roads, especially during this festive period when roads are very busy,” Irelewuyi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Force trains 568 specialists to enhance proficiency in combat skills

Air Force trains 568 specialists to enhance proficiency in combat skills

Muslims holds special prayer for favourable judgement for Gov Mutfwang

Muslims holds special prayer for favourable judgement for Gov Mutfwang

JAMB debunks increase in registration fee for 2024 UTME

JAMB debunks increase in registration fee for 2024 UTME

Senate gives IGP 24hrs to compel CAC boss to appear before it

Senate gives IGP 24hrs to compel CAC boss to appear before it

Canadian DJ storms Lagos, set to embark on African tour

Canadian DJ storms Lagos, set to embark on African tour

Panic withdrawals, hoarding responsible for naira scarcity - Bank staff

Panic withdrawals, hoarding responsible for naira scarcity - Bank staff

Borno Gov’s wife supports 400 widows with cash, foodstuffs for Christmas

Borno Gov’s wife supports 400 widows with cash, foodstuffs for Christmas

Logistics for seamless subsidised Christmas travels concluded – FG

Logistics for seamless subsidised Christmas travels concluded – FG

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Mercedes-Benz hearse carrying coffin to funeral catches fire

Mercedes-Benz hearse carrying coffin to funeral catches fire

2 traditional chiefs in court for alleged property theft, malicious damage [Daily Nigerian]

2 traditional chiefs in court for alleged property theft, malicious damage

She could not handle the death of her lover [Sahara Reporters]

22-year-old health worker commits suicide after lover’s death