According to photos posted by Giditraffic twitter handle, the baby was less than two years and was strapped in his car seat in the front seat.

The baby was reportedly crying and gasping for breath before the car door was forced open.

The tweet reads as thus: “Computer Village, a woman with a Red Matrix left her less than 2yr old strapped and locked inside car by the roadside, crying & gasping for breath, people had to forcefully open the door in order to save the child after over 30 minutes of endless waiting for the mother’s return,” the Twitter handle wrote.

Giditraffic also made it known that before attempts were made to have access to the baby, the rescuers had waited for about 30 minutes for the baby’s mother to show up to no avail.

