The Beatz Awards 2019: Don Jazzy to reward renamed award category 'Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer' with him

The awards was hosted by popular musician, Dr. Sid and the crowd was thrilled by amazing performances from Johnny Drille and top comedians like Emmaohmagod, Deeone, Omobaba.
One of the highlights the show was the presentation of the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD to DON JAZZY. The legendary producer was honoured for his contribution to the music industry and had an award category renamed after him. The New Discovery Producer category will now be called the 'Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer'. In his humble and generous nature, Don Jazzy added a twist to the category by adding a N1 million cash price for the winner from next year.
One of the biggest winners of the night was music producer Kel P vibes who bagged three awards on the night, closely followed by Johnny Drille.
Here’s a complete list of winners.
AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
CRACKER MALLO
AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
KEL P VIBES
AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
KILLERTUNES
AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
REXXIE
AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ORBEAT
AFRO ROCK PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
JOHNNY DRILLE
AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
SEYIKEYZ
AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
KEL P VIBES
AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
SKERZBEAT
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
KEL P VIBES
MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
STG
MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
UNLIMITED LA
CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
DON FLEX
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
JOHNNY DRILLE
NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
OZEDIKUS
MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ SPINALL
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ CUPPY
ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR
SILVERBIRD TELEVISION
ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR
MTV BASE
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
SOUNDCITY RADIO
OAP OF THE YEAR
MOET ABEBE
ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR
ASA ASIKA
RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR
DMW
BLOG OF THE YEAR
BELLANAIJA
ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
TOOXCLUSIVE
