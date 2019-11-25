The awards was hosted by popular musician, Dr. Sid and the crowd was thrilled by amazing performances from Johnny Drille and top comedians like Emmaohmagod, Deeone, Omobaba.

One of the highlights the show was the presentation of the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD to DON JAZZY. The legendary producer was honoured for his contribution to the music industry and had an award category renamed after him. The New Discovery Producer category will now be called the 'Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer'. In his humble and generous nature, Don Jazzy added a twist to the category by adding a N1 million cash price for the winner from next year.

The Beatz Awards 2019: Don Jazzy to reward renamed award category 'Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer' with him

One of the biggest winners of the night was music producer Kel P vibes who bagged three awards on the night, closely followed by Johnny Drille.

Here’s a complete list of winners.

AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

CRACKER MALLO

AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KEL P VIBES

AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KILLERTUNES

AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

REXXIE

AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ORBEAT

AFRO ROCK PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

The Beatz Awards 2019: Don Jazzy to reward renamed award category 'Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer' with him

JOHNNY DRILLE

AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SEYIKEYZ

AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KEL P VIBES

AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SKERZBEAT

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KEL P VIBES

MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

STG

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

The Beatz Awards 2019: Don Jazzy to reward renamed award category 'Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer' with him

UNLIMITED LA

CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

DON FLEX

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

JOHNNY DRILLE

NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

OZEDIKUS

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SPINALL

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ CUPPY

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR

SILVERBIRD TELEVISION

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR

MTV BASE

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

SOUNDCITY RADIO

OAP OF THE YEAR

MOET ABEBE

ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR

The Beatz Awards 2019: Don Jazzy to reward renamed award category 'Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer' with him

ASA ASIKA

RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

DMW

BLOG OF THE YEAR

BELLANAIJA

ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

TOOXCLUSIVE

This is a featured post.