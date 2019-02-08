Three days ago, news broke that two Lekki boys; 25-year-old Don-Chima George and 28-year-old Razak Oke had been accused of raping a lady after they took her to a club and spiked her drink with a depressant, which made her sleepy. Reports also claimed they made a video of while raping this unnamed lady.

However, on February 7, 2019, Nigerian social media – especially Twitter – was pasted with claims that the Lagos State Police Command had freed the two boys accused of rape. This rumour was started by a Nigerian Twitter user who runs the account @KingNelo2.

@KingNelo2 had tweeted, “I honestly cannot believe the audacity of Nigeria and money. So 1) Don-Chima George and Ricco were released scot-free for rape 2) Don-Chima’s father then got the police to arrest the victim’s brother, sister and friend. As in, right now her brother is in jail. I am furious.

“This is Nigeria where anyone can get away with rape. How dare you, Don-Chima George? You and your father think you are above the law? On top of the trauma you have inflicted on this girl, you now want to use other ways to punish her? You and your father won’t get away with it.

“And the Nigeria police deleted the f**king video (evidence of rape). They deleted the video so that these rapist animals can get away with it. Don-Chima, you know your father can’t protect you forever. You are done on these streets.”

Since then, Twitter NG has switched to savage mode, as outrage for the victim has morphed into activism and the hashtag #JusticeForRapeInNigeria.

Yesterday, reports also claimed that activists had launched an attack on De Lankaster Hotels, Lekki Phase One, reportedly owned by Don-Chima’s father, pelting it with negative ratings, sending it spiraling from a five-star rating all the way to 1.9 stars – the ratings are, however, back to five stars as of this morning.

Lagos State Police Command Respone

Lagos State Police Command has, however, since refuted claims that the two suspects had been released, claiming they remained in Kirikiri Prisons.

In a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, he said that the duo had been arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He said, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds on the social media, Instablog9ja in particular, that the son of the owner of Dellankester Hotels and Suites, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, one Don-Chima George, 25, and his friend, Razak Oke, 28, who were accused of raping their female friend after drugging her, have been set free, because the police collected bribes from their parents.

“The Lagos State Police Command hereby states that the accused persons were arraigned before the Family Court 3, Ogba Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, for the offence of conspiracy and sexual assault by penetration to wit; rape.

“That after the charge was read to the accused persons, the honourable court remanded them in prison custody pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the case was adjourned till March 7, 2019;

“That the accused persons will be produced in court on March 7, 2019, and that the accused persons are currently at the Kirikiri Prison.”

Nigerians are, however, still asking for proof.

Oti also charged the public to watch what it ingests off social media.