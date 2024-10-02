ADVERTISEMENT
Tenant refuses to pay 5 months rent, says he's waiting for brother's promised money

News Agency Of Nigeria

The landlord wants the tenant ordered to pack out of his house to enable him to rent the apartment to another person.

The landlord, Ahmed Alade, told the court that the tenant was expected to pay an annual rent of ₦200,000, while the next rent was due in May. He said that Lukman had refused to pay the rent for the past five months, adding that he had instead been making failed promises.

Alade applied that the tenant be ordered to pack out of his house to enable him to rent the apartment to another person.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while the tenant agreed that he owed five months’ rent, he, however, pleaded that he be given till October end to pay, saying that his brother had promised to send him some money.

He also pleaded that he be allowed to stay in the apartment till the end of November before vacating the house since the landlord insisted that he must pack out.

The Presiding Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, ruled that the tenant must vacate the apartment by November end and pay seven months’ rent by the end of October.

