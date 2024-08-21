ADVERTISEMENT
Tenant lures, rapes landlord’s 7-year-old daughter, court adjourns case

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tenant lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, who did not take Mojeed’s plea ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until October 14 for DPP’s advice. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that Mojeed committed the offence on July 21 at 5:00 pm in the Ebedi area of Ibadan.

Adedeji said that Mojeed lured the girl into his room and defiled her. The police said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child’s Rights Law, 2006.

