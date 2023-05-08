Teenager st*bs mother to d*ath in Kano

Ibrahim Musa, a 22-year-old man, has stabbed his 50-year-old mother, Hajara, to death, an incident that has left many residents of Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, in shock.

Musa was arrested by a crack team of officers deployed to nab him by Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Kano, following the incident.

According to Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who disclosed this incident, the suspect had confessed to the crime, saying that he also trafficked drugs.

“On May 4, 2023, around 10pm, Ibrahim Musa, 22, was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Kano State, after stabbing his 50-year-old biological mother to death at Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.

“The suspect, who confessed to committing the crime, also admitted to dealing in illicit drugs. He will be charged on completion of investigation,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.

In a similar development, operatives of Oyo Police Command, have a teenager identified as Ismail Adeagbo for killing his father Jimoh.

The suspect was reported to the police by his uncle, Taofeek, who revealed that the incident happened on Monday, April 24, in Tede, Atisbo Local Government Area, Oyo State.

Narrating the incident to City Round, the 43-year-old said, “I am the younger brother of the deceased, Jimoh Adeagbo. On the morning of the incident, April 21, 2023, his son, Ismail Adeagbo, came to my house to report it, but he didn’t meet me at home. So, he told my wife that his father had died.

“I was called over the phone and I rushed down there. I looked at the body and saw that something hit his head. I then said that this was not an ordinary death and that we must report the case to the police. I then went to the station to report and the police came to investigate and began to ask questions from his wife, Rasheedat Adeagbo, and one of his daughters, Aishat.”