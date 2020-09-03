There is no stopping TECNO! This year alone, despite the major setbacks the world has experienced, the smartphone brand hasn’t defaulted in churning out innovative magic to its fans. And now? It’s been reported that TECNO is set, yet again, to release its latest TECNO CAMON 16 series. And, that isn’t just it. According to the news making the rounds, TECNO plans to create a global AR (Augmented reality) experience to launch the CAMON 16 series.

TECNO’s CAMON phones have been reputed for their fabulous cameras. So, it is no surprise that the CAMON 16 series will be embedded with the upgraded 64MP back and 48MP front camera to bring the users a sharper than ever photography experience.

TECNO has always been committed to delivering the latest technologies, and that is reflected not only in the innovative smartphones, but also in the visual experience that users can go through at the brand’s product launch.

In the first half of 2020, TECNO outstandingly held a TECNO CAMON 15 Online Launch Event– the first online launch in the country. It’s no doubt that the augmented reality launch event will create an even more stimulating and vivid experience.

TECNO CAMON 16 series are coming with the First Online AR Launch.

As earlier mentioned, the coveted TECNO CAMON series has always been committed to the study of camera technology. TECNO fans and users have enjoyed continuous upgrades with every single CAMON smartphone that has been released, thanks to TECNO’s technical investments in smartphone camera technologies.

Judging from TECNO’s ambition to be the leading camera phone brand in global emerging markets, the speculation that TECNO CAMON 16 series might be featured with a flagship-level 64MP ultra quad back camera, which enables creating a masterpiece with each picture taken, as well as an unprecedented top-of-the-line 48MP dual front camera won’t be far from the truth.

These features will no doubt be beneficial for users, especially in today’s world — where most memories and meaningful moments are captured using a smartphone camera.

If all the speculations are proven to be true, with such an amazing build-up of past events as well as the past innovations featured on past CAMON smartphones, we can’t help but wonder what awesome experiences audiences can expect with the CAMON 16 AR launch. It’s definitely worth our anticipation.

