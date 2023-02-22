ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teacher, cleaner, land in court for forcefully cutting pupil’s hair

News Agency Of Nigeria

A teacher and cleaner were on Wednesday docked for in an Oyo State Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, for forcefully cutting a two-year-girl’s hair in school.

Teacher, cleaner, land in court for forcefully cutting pupil’s hair
Teacher, cleaner, land in court for forcefully cutting pupil’s hair
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The women, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Olajide and Akintewe allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Ewe said, ”the two women allegedly assaulted the minor in school by forcefully cutting her hair and causing her bodily harm

“The defendants' conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by cutting the girl hair and putting incision there at the back of her head without the consent of her parents,” she said.

Ewe said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249 (d), 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi, admitted the defedants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each , with two sureties each in like sum.

Adetuyibi said one of the sureties must be a staff each from Sunshine Group of School with proof , while second sureties must be Landlord of where each defedants reside.

She adjourned the matter until May 25, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't split northern votes, step down for Kwankwaso - Group tells Atiku

Don't split northern votes, step down for Kwankwaso - Group tells Atiku

Court orders final forfeiture of 22 Lagos landed property to FG

Court orders final forfeiture of 22 Lagos landed property to FG

2023 Elections: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

2023 Elections: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

Cash crunch: UBTH patients stranded over inability to pay for services

Cash crunch: UBTH patients stranded over inability to pay for services

Don't accept food from strangers on election day, NYSC warns corps members

Don't accept food from strangers on election day, NYSC warns corps members

Elections: INEC begins distributions of electoral materials in Lagos

Elections: INEC begins distributions of electoral materials in Lagos

2023 Elections: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday in Osun

2023 Elections: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday in Osun

JAMB closes 2023 UTME registration

JAMB closes 2023 UTME registration

History will speak more of my stewardship – Buhari

History will speak more of my stewardship – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor dies on 25th day of 40-day fasting to break Jesus’ record

Pastor dies on 25th day of 40-day fasting to break Jesus' record

Pastor Sally praying at Kenya's National Prayer Service

Female pastor collapses on live TV right after praying against corruption (video)

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath

Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath