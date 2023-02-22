Teacher, cleaner, land in court for forcefully cutting pupil’s hair

The women, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Olajide and Akintewe allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Ewe said, ”the two women allegedly assaulted the minor in school by forcefully cutting her hair and causing her bodily harm

“The defendants' conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by cutting the girl hair and putting incision there at the back of her head without the consent of her parents,” she said.

Ewe said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249 (d), 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi, admitted the defedants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each , with two sureties each in like sum.

Adetuyibi said one of the sureties must be a staff each from Sunshine Group of School with proof , while second sureties must be Landlord of where each defedants reside.