Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tax officer fraudulently collected the money with the pretence of supplying him with a palm kernel shell without doing so.

The defendant whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on breach of peace and advance fee fraud.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on December 10, 2023, around 10:00 am at Broad Street, Okitipupa in Okitipupa magisterial district conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Orogbemi said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦264,000 from one Kehinde Abdulateef with the pretence of supplying him with a palm kernel shell without doing so.

He added that the offences contravened and were punishable under Sections 249(d) and 419, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Philip Akinlosetu granted the defendants bail for ₦500,000 and a surety in like sum. He added that the surety, who must reside within the court jurisdiction, must also show and present evidence of two years of tax payment made to the state government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 4 for further hearing.

