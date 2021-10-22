TASCK collaborates with OSIWA to light up the civic space with IGNITE

The first season of the project titled; “Citizen’s Apathy: Origins and Possibilities” consists of a 5 part video series that features an array of influential Nigerians; Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, Basil Abia, Banky W, Tomiwa Aladekomo, etc, engaging in robust conversations that will become the cornerstone for a national discourse among Nigeria’s youth and citizens on various platforms.

Understanding that the prevalent issues in the country cannot be tackled by a single action, the Ignite project will also include a national conference in November and a series of campaigns that will spur open-ended dialogues to deepen civic awareness and participation in nation building.

The Ignite project is the one of a kind series of activities and activations aimed at building a community of change-makers across varying fields and skill sets that will redefine advocacy in the wake of shrinking civic spaces in the country.

Speaking on the Ignite project, Head of Community, TASCK, Jennifer Agaldo reiterated the need for Nigerians to become proactive in charting a course for the future.

“Our goal is to create a platform that allows us to listen to each other, sit together to brainstorm causes of action, then drive the change we need to see. We need to grow, build trust networks, feed off each other's energy, and continue to speak with one voice” she said.

Also speaking on the project launch, CEO of TASCK, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga said “the big thing is that when Nigeria moves forward, Africa moves forward. Nigeria is uniquely placed to do great things and it starts with us and with you’.

In 2020, TASCK hosted a conference to drive influencers and citizens towards action on the then proposed ‘Social Media Bill’ which was a success with actionable steps that were deployed with good results.

The official trailer is available on Youtube

About TASCK

TASCK Creative Company Limited is a creative marketing agency with a mission to change the world by amplifying creative ideas. Operating across the 5 verticals that form the company. i.e. Talent, Agency, Stories, Community and Kinetics, the brand’s footprint spans across clients in the corporate, talent and corporate social responsibility spaces, delivering both short term, high impact campaigns, citizen driven processes and calls to action for entities/brands including, Nigerian Breweries, Tangerine Life, Martell, SERAP,Accountability Lab Nigeria, OSIWA, etc. Her community vertical primarily serves Civil Society Organisation and Non-Profits, providing critical creative input, strategy and campaigns to amplify causes and connect with influence networks and platforms with shared interest on social issues for maximum impact.

Visit our website at https://www.thetasck.com to learn more. TASCK’s social impact work is supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

