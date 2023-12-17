Tanker crashes on Jos-Abuja road, many commuters stranded

Peter Longsan, the Public Education Officer of the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Longsan said that the accident occurred at about 4:00 p.m., adding that the tanker fell crossing the highway and blocking both lanes.

“A water tanker fell on the highway around Hawan Kibo, Jos-Abuja road; it fell and crossed the road leaving a lot of motorists stranded.

“But our men are already on the ground, making frantic efforts to clear the road and ease traffic flow.

“We appeal to motorists to be patient and not panic, our men will soon clear the road,” Longsan said.

Mohammed Suleiman, an eye witness at the scene of the accident, who was on his way to Abuja from Jos, told NAN that commuters had been stranded there for many hours without movements from both sides of the road.

“No vehicle is moving from both sides, those going to Abuja from Jos, and even those coming from the North East cannot go further. Ditto for those coming from Abuja either to Jos or the far north,” Tola said.

He, however, noted that hope for the stranded passengers seemed to be in sight as officials of the FRSC were mobilising to the area to remove the vehicle and ease the gridlock.

NAN reports that Hawan Kibo is often a flash point of ghastly accidents, usually involving heavy-duty vehicles, which find ascending the hilly area a herculean task.