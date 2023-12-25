ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Suspected hoodlums attack church, kill 3 worshippers on Christmas eve in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspected killers invaded the church while a priest was celebrating vigil mass service, killed and injured many others.

Suspected hoodlums attack church, kill 3 worshippers on Christmas eve in Ebonyi [Vanguard News]
Suspected hoodlums attack church, kill 3 worshippers on Christmas eve in Ebonyi [Vanguard News]

Recommended articles

Nworie disclosed this at Monday’s Christmas service at Saint Theresa Cathedral Church, saying that the killing occurred at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkweagu, in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi state at 11:30 pm on Sunday.

The Bishop described the incident as sad, disheartening and prayed for the repose of their souls. He explained that the suspected killers invaded the church while a priest was celebrating vigil mass service, killed and injured many others.

According to Nworie, such unfortunate act had never happened in Church in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the first time such an incident is happening in the Church and in Ebonyi state in general,” the Bishop noted.

Earlier, the clergy in his sermon, encouraged people to align themselves with the significant and teaching of the Christmas. He urged the faithful to pray for unity and progress of the state and nation.

All efforts to get reaction from Ebonyi Police Command were fruitless as the command is yet to have a new Spokesperson.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

A thorough-bred democrat who devoted his life to serve Nigerians - Tinubu celebrates Ganduje @ 74

A thorough-bred democrat who devoted his life to serve Nigerians - Tinubu celebrates Ganduje @ 74

Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Sen Ned Nwoko advocates strategic import policies for economic growth

Sen Ned Nwoko advocates strategic import policies for economic growth

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC national chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC national chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Twin brothers in court for assaulting 2 staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company

Twin brothers in court for assaulting 2 staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company

2 die, 8 sustain injuries in Idiroko-Ota road crash in Ogun State (NAN)

2 die, 8 sustain injuries in Idiroko-Ota road crash in Ogun State

The suspect, Monday Agbowade [Punch]

Police arrest man for defiling 11-year-old girl in Ogun

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death