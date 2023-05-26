Suspected armed robbers escape with cash in foreign currency in Ogun

It was gathered that the robbery gang were in black T-shirts and Jean trousers, and also wore black facemasks, brandishing their riffles in the metropolitan street.

The suspects escaped the scene with the money stacked in two “Ghana – Must – Go” bags after demobilising the car of their unsuspecting victim, a Hausa trader, who drove into the area in a Toyota Venza salon car, marked ABC 565 GN.

It was also gathered that the robbery suspects, who operated in a tinted Toyota Camry “Muscle”, had intercepted their victim right in front of the FATGBEMS Petroleum Filling Station at Oke-Sokori.

It was learnt that they forcefully halted the victim’s Toyota Venza and forced the car’s boot opened.

After gaining entry into the car, the suspects thereafter, offloaded the two bags containing the foreign currency, uploaded same into their car and also zoomed off with the victim’s car key before security operatives would arrive.

It was learnt that the victim whose name could not be ascertained, was returning to his base after an unsuccessful banking attempt where he had gone to deposit the foreign currency.

During his narration, the Abeokuta-based Hausa trader told the police patrol team on rescue operation that he had earlier approached a bank at Oke-Ilewo for the purpose of depositing the money, but was turned back on the premise that the banking hours had lapsed.

But while returning to his base, the armed robbers struck and the trader fell victim of the daredevil robbery gang.

Reacting to the incident, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police spokesman, who confirmed the incident, said that operatives of the command were already trailing the criminals.

“It is quite unfortunate that the suspects escaped from the scene before our operatives arrived. But I want to assure you that we will definitely get them and bring them to justice.

“The command immediately, upon receipt of information about the incident, sent signal across the state to ensure that the suspects are tracked down. All our technical units have been activated and for sure, we will get them.