Suspect reveals how he lured 7 women to death through MiChat dating app

The 32-year-old, who was paraded by the police command in Ogun, confessed to being a member of a ritualist gang which specialised in killing women and selling their body parts for money ritual.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that police operatives had arrested and paraded some members of the gang.

The suspect, who had been on the run and was later arrested by the police, said he joined the gang in September 2023 and had participated in the killing of the seven women.

“I got the ladies from MiChat which is a hookup app.

” I just talk to them that I want to hook up with them whenever a client contacted me that they needed human body parts.

“They will call me that they need body parts and I will go to the application and chat up the ladies for hookup.

” I don’t know the ladies, we don’t have any conversation, I only chat them up on the app.

” I ask if they are available and we negotiate on the amount they want to collect.

” When we reach an agreement, I will send my address to them and they will come over to me at Atan-Ota.

“I will pick them up and call my client that they ( victims) are around.

” I will then take them to his house in Igbo Olomi, Atan-Ota, where we will then kill them inside his sitting room.

“I joined the gang in September 2023 and we have killed seven ladies.

“I don’t know what they use the corpses of the ladies for, my job is just to source for the ladies and bring them in.

” They don’t usually tell me the amount they will give; at times, they will pay me N30,000, at other times, they will give me N40,000.

” I don’t know who they sell the body parts to and I don’t ask them about it, my own is just to source for the ladies and collect my money,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, said that the suspects conspired with an herbalist to kill the victims for a money ritual.

He said the suspects strangled their victims to death and dismembered their bodies for sale to the herbalist and another accomplice who was on the run.

The commissioner said that the command was working assiduously to unravel the identity of the victims.

He urged members of the public with missing relatives to report to the police with photographs of such persons.

” The command is using this avenue to advise our youths for the umpteenth time to desist from untoward behaviours.

” They are advised to use social media and attendant technology positively.

” It is through a social media platform that all the victims were lured to their untimely deaths.