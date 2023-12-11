Stepdaughter disappears with visually impaired woman's baby in Lagos

It was gathered that the baby, Excel, was in the company of the woman’s stepdaughter identified as Joy, when they were last seen on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

According to Agnes, she was in the room when the 13-year-old Joy and Excel were both playing along the corridor of their apartment.

She said she could no longer hear their voices after a while, and attempts to locate their whereabouts since then had been unsuccessful.

Her words, “We had just finished eating when my baby opened the door and stepped outside to play. That was when I called Joy to go and bring her back. But she refused to come in when her sister tried to bring her back. So, I told them not to go beyond the corridor. A few minutes later, Joy came inside and went out again to meet Excel. Then, I started to hear her sing “Jumping, jumping” three times and I did not hear them again. After a while, I called their names and none of them answered.

“I had to quickly call my neighbours who also looked around but did not see them. I quickly woke my first daughter, Jessica, who was sleeping on the bed because she was not feeling fine. I told her to help me go out and look for Joy and Excel. The moment I opened my bag to pick up something, I discovered my money and ATM card had been taken. I also got to know that she had packed some of her clothes. Jessica later came back home to tell me that she saw Joy running away. I alerted the neighbours again and they went around but did not see again.”

Agnes said Joy started living with them after her mother-in-law brought her to their home in January, adding that it was not the first time Joy would run away from home but she had never taken her daughter with her.

“Joy goes into the neighbourhood to take something that does not belong to her and runs away for like two days to avoid being disciplined. All this while that she used to run away, she had never taken my baby away. The first time she ran away, a woman said she saw her sitting with three people who looked like mad men, and when she asked her, she replied that they were her friends and that she visited them once in a while.

“But I noticed something on Sunday when I was in the church, I did not see her and I was looking for my phone and when she returned, I saw my phone with her. When I asked who she went to call, she said nobody. It was after this incident happened on Tuesday that my neighbour told me that she came to collect a recharge card from her and said I wanted to make an urgent call. The woman said she later went to the toilet where she heard her saying, ‘Ok, No problem. Alright.’ So, when she brought the phone inside, it rang again but she quickly aborted the call. I asked Jessica to check the call log but discovered she had deleted the number,” she added.

