Just like a kid in a candy store, prepare yourselves for the sweetest sensations ever with Domino’s new dessert variant - Chocolate Pizza!

This decadent treat combines everything we love about pizza and chocolate into one baked masterpiece. Made from a freshly tossed dough base, the pizza is coated with a generous chocolate spread, and M&Ms to not only hit your sweet spot, but give you a completely delicious, utterly sumptuous chocolate dessert. It’s delicious!!! Now available in all Domino’s restaurants from N1,000!

Step into the new year with Dominos Pizza's newest chocolate delight!

With Domino’s Pizza adding this yummy creation into its scrumptious menu, this dessert pizza is a chocolate lover's dream come true. Every bite will satisfy your inner sense of contentment as the chocolates caress our taste buds.

So, make this a chocolate affair you don’t want to miss! Head over to a Domino’s store near you or Simply visit www.dominos.ng for easy, quick ordering online and have it delivered to you free of charge in 25mins. Also interested in knowing more about their fantastic products, unbeatable discounts and jaw-dropping offers? Then follow them on social media @dominosng to ensure you don’t miss out.

We will be expecting you!

*This is a featured post.