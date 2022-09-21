Okada rider crushed to death in accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The accident occurred around 5:30p.m. near Smark Shopping Mall along Badagry expressway, Lagos.

A reliable source told NAN on Wednesday that the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle, with registration number AAA 565 GD, on high speed, rammed into the Okada rider, who was crossing to link the expressroad.

Mr Sulaiman Taiwo, Badagry Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the accident .

He said the driver of the SUV tried to escape from the scene,but was later apprehended at Low-Cost bus stop, Badagry.

“The other Okada riders,who apprehended him,attempted to mob him because he wanted to escape after crushing their colleague.

“They wanted to burn the vehicle and beat the driver, but one of my personnel who spoke Hausa language fluently,persuaded them and they released him to the police.

“They said they don’t want the remains of the okada rider to be taken to General Hospital in Badagry because his burial will be delayed.

“Consequently, his body was released to Hausa community in Ibereko and he was buried according to Muslim rites,” he said.

Taiwo appealed to motorists plying the expressway to be careful on the road.

He urged them to know that the one lane under construction was for the use of all road users.