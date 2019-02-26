Following in the footsteps of Pastor Reinhard Bonnke, and the miracle-filled tendencies of Pastor T.B. Joshua, a South African, Pastor Alph Lukau of has also resurrected a dead man named Elliott in a mock rendition of how Jesus Christ woke Lazarus from the dead.

The situation has also started the dead man challenge on social media.

On the one part, Christians across the world continue to question why Pastors resort to audacious schemes of ‘miracles’ to gain notoriety across social media and the internet in what abuses Christianity and the larger meaning of religion.

On the other hand, the released video of Pastor Lukau supposedly resurrecting Elliott and the entire situation surrounding the affair seems a charade than any attempt at authenticity.

Upon careful examination of what death looks like, one spots some speculative reasons to doubt. A white guy close to the scene had an expression of disgust on his face; the people around the coffin seem to be in on the act. Their forced expression of surprise gave too much away. The Pastor himself seems as a very bad actor, but again, these are speculative reasons.

On the things we can actually back up, here are some reasons why Pulse thinks the resurrection is a poor attempt at a hoax. Honestly, we deserve better;

1.) The man’s mouth was wide open, indicating that he was breathing

When people die, the first thing mortuary attendants do is close their mouth and their eyes if they are open – it seems a part of the job. It is then arguable that a man who allegedly, has been dead for three days will have his mouth open through the time he was in the morgue.

In more reasonable matters, some people who watch the video claim Elliot was breathing while he was in the coffin. Interestingly, that theory makes sense. How else would he have breathed through the couple of minutes he had to lie in a coffin?

2.) His skin was fresh and there were no signs of embalming

When people die, blood stops circulating in their veins. Part of the embalming process is draining the body of blood and removing certain parts of the body. This makes the skin discolored; pale and dark at the same time.

Other corpses are also pale and brown at the same time. Elliott’s skin was practically glowing like a woman enjoying steady love, drinking water and minding her own business on social media and in real life.

Indeed, Elliott's eyes also opened immediately. Corpses have their eyes sealed.

3.) No cottons blocked his mouth and ears

When people die, part of the process is blocking the mouth, nose and ears with cotton wools. One wonders why Elliott who has been dead for three days had none of such procedures.

4.) There were no signs of rigor mortis

According to Wikipedia, also called postmortem rigidity, Rigor Mortis is, "The third stage of death, (and) is one of the recognizable signs of death, caused by chemical changes in the muscles post mortem, which cause the limbs of the corpse to stiffen. In humans, rigor mortis can occur as soon as 4 hours post mortem.”

When people die, their muscles get stiff, bones get dry and stiff. The eyes is also shut and cannot be easily be opened. If Elliott really came back to life, his muscles wouldn’t be moving that easily.

5.) Supposed funeral home than handled the corpse has distanced itself from the ‘resurrection’

The most convincing of the signs; the funeral home credited with handling postmortem services for Elliott’s death has issue a very public denial of their part in the events. Fine the post attached here;

This storm has definitely just started and it looks like it's only going to get ugly.