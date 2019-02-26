Christians always try to literally relive the greatness of Jesus Christ. While that might be a problem, it sometimes leads to excessive excitement and newsworthy occasions. We might not be able to test the veracity of these events, but one thing me do know is that these things are happening.

A few years ago, Pastor Reinhard Bonnke resurrected a dead man in Akure, Ondo State to incredible popularity. The man had allegedly been dead for a few days. Whenever we watch Television shows of Synagogue Church of All Nations, run by Pastor T.B. Joshua, we see the dead walk and the blind see. But this time, a South African Pastor has contributed his quota to the ever-increasing collection of miracles.

According to South African Times, Pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries brought an unnamed alleged dead man back to life during a church service on Sunday, February 24, 2019 – videos from the service have since gone viral on social media and the larger internet.

During the service, the man’s body was brought forward in a coffin. Pastor Lukau then laid his hands on the coffin, and lo, the dead man, named Elliott woke up. As matters began circulating, his Landlord reportedly told Lukau that Elliott got sick and started coughing on Friday.

She said, "That is where he died in my hands.” Since Sunday, when the news dropped, social media has been swell with tales and theories.

The madness has also started the dead man challenge on social media with people dropping mock versions of how Elliott rose from the coffin;