25 youths who were abducted by kidnappers along Wukari-Takum Road in Taraba State on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, have been rescued by a combined team of police and soldiers.

All the kidnapped youths were reportedly rescued unharmed.

Speaking to Punch on the rescue of the youths, Police Public Relations Officer in the Taraba State Police Command, ASP. Reform Leha promised to reveal the details of the rescue operation as soon as they are available to him.

But, according to Punch, an officer, who participated in the rescue operation said it took them several hours to rescue the youths from a forest along the Taraba-Benue border.

Also, Alhaji Baba Muhammed, a relation of one of the youths said after the news of their rescue was received, there was a celebration Anguwan Rogo ward in Takum, where all the youths hail from.

He said, “I can tell you that the abducted boys have been rescued by a combined team of soldiers and police from Benue and Taraba States.

“We thank the Army, the police, and all those that helped in rescuing the Youths including the media for reporting the incident.”

Before the youths were rescued, the kidnappers had on Friday demanded a ransom of N52 million.