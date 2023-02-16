Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath

Trouble reportedly started when a police officer, whose identity was yet to be disclosed, stabbed the deceased soldier to death.

However, in what appeared to be a reprisal attack, the soldiers started to vandalise the properties in the area, including vehicles, and the police station.

According to a resident of the area, who identified himself as Sam, the slain soldier’s colleagues mobilised themselves and attacked the Ogijo police station.

Commenting on the incident in a post on Twitter, an eyewitness, Rofiat Alhameed said the unrest left many commuters stranded as there were no vehicles to convey them to their destinations, adding that she trekked from Odogunyan to the Ogijo area.

“I had to trek from Odogunyan to Ogijo today running from one place to another trying to avoid soldiers beating passersby and those driving between Odogunyan to Ogijo after a soldier was allegedly killed by area boys while some claimed a MOPOL stabbed the soldier in Ikorodu,” the eyewitness wrote.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin described the incident as a riot that happened at Ogijo in the state.

“There are stories making the rounds that riots have broken out in Odonguyan, Ikorodu. We wish to clarify that the unrest is at Ogijo, Ogun State, though very close to Ikorodu, Lagos. Our officers are on the alert and would not allow any breakdown of law and order within Lagos State,” he added.