ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The soldiers reportedly went on a rampage after a policeman stabbed their colleague to death.

Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath
Soldiers burn down Police station to avenge colleague’s d*ath

There was panic among residents of Ogijo area of Ogun State, as some soldiers went on a rampage to avenge their colleague’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Trouble reportedly started when a police officer, whose identity was yet to be disclosed, stabbed the deceased soldier to death.

However, in what appeared to be a reprisal attack, the soldiers started to vandalise the properties in the area, including vehicles, and the police station.

According to a resident of the area, who identified himself as Sam, the slain soldier’s colleagues mobilised themselves and attacked the Ogijo police station.

Commenting on the incident in a post on Twitter, an eyewitness, Rofiat Alhameed said the unrest left many commuters stranded as there were no vehicles to convey them to their destinations, adding that she trekked from Odogunyan to the Ogijo area.

I had to trek from Odogunyan to Ogijo today running from one place to another trying to avoid soldiers beating passersby and those driving between Odogunyan to Ogijo after a soldier was allegedly killed by area boys while some claimed a MOPOL stabbed the soldier in Ikorodu,” the eyewitness wrote.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin described the incident as a riot that happened at Ogijo in the state.

There are stories making the rounds that riots have broken out in Odonguyan, Ikorodu. We wish to clarify that the unrest is at Ogijo, Ogun State, though very close to Ikorodu, Lagos. Our officers are on the alert and would not allow any breakdown of law and order within Lagos State,” he added.

Ogun State PPRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached for comment on the attack.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NECO considers legal action as exam malpractice cases shoot up by 156%

NECO considers legal action as exam malpractice cases shoot up by 156%

I will respect rule of law as President of Nigeria– Peter Obi

I will respect rule of law as President of Nigeria– Peter Obi

Cash crisis: Old N200 will be made available immidiately– Emefiele

Cash crisis: Old N200 will be made available immidiately– Emefiele

Emefiele directs bank executives to make old N200 notes available

Emefiele directs bank executives to make old N200 notes available

Halima Mohammed sworn in as Gombe's first female Chief Judge

Halima Mohammed sworn in as Gombe's first female Chief Judge

BREAKING: NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

BREAKING: NECO releases 2022 SSCE external result

Tinubu says none of his opponents can match his track records

Tinubu says none of his opponents can match his track records

Adeleke scraps Aregbesola's OYES programme for his own 'Imole Youth Corps'

Adeleke scraps Aregbesola's OYES programme for his own 'Imole Youth Corps'

Buhari leaves Nigeria for 4 days to attend AU Summit in Ethiopia

Buhari leaves Nigeria for 4 days to attend AU Summit in Ethiopia

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Drama in class as lecturer finds out his nursery teacher is now his student

Inset: Frederick Olorunfemi (The deceased).

Father dies in scuffle with school bus driver who defiled his daughter

Pastor Sally praying at Kenya's National Prayer Service

Female pastor collapses on live TV right after praying against corruption (video)

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for impregnating 2 teenage sisters