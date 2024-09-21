ADVERTISEMENT
She's my girlfriend - Man confesses to defiling neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said that the suspect confessed to the crime, saying that the survivor was his girlfriend.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened at Adeba in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state, where both the survivor and suspect reside.

“The case was reported by Samuel on behalf of his daughter against the suspect.

“The complainant alleged that the suspect has been having forceful carnal knowledge of the survivor since June.

“The survivor’s father stated that on June 30, his daughter withdrew the sum of N20,000 from his account with his ATM card without his consent.

“And that it was when a missing phone was traced to her, she confessed that it was the suspect who gave it to her.

“She gave the N20,000 to the suspect when he threatened to kill her if she told anyone that he defiled her, ” Hundeyin said.

Hundeyin said that the case was transferred from the Elemoro Police Division to the Gender unit of the Lagos State Police Command Ikeja.

According to him, the suspect was arraigned in court on Friday for defilement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

