Self-acclaimed PHCN employee pleads guilty to ₦338,000 prepaid metre scam

Ogunmolu, who resides in the Ifako area of Lagos, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of obtaining false pretences and stealing. The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, had told the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the said money from two complainants.

According to him, sometime in March, at Ogunsanya Street Ifako, Gbagada, the defendant obtained ₦100,000 from the first complainant, one Babatunde Ogunsemowo, on the pretext of supplying a prepaid meter for his apartment.

The prosecutor said that the defendant brought a faulty prepaid meter to the complainant.

“He, however, collected another ₦40,000 from the complainant to generate prepaid metre code but failed to do so."

“Also on July 6 and July 8, at Oladipupo close, the defendant obtained ₦198,000 from one Charity Arinze, under the pretext of supplying a prepaid metre to her.

“The defendant could not supply the prepaid metre after claiming to be an employee of PHCN

“He converted the money to his personal use,” the prosecutor said.