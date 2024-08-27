RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Self-acclaimed PHCN employee pleads guilty to ₦338,000 prepaid metre scam

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man fraudulently obtained the said money and brought a faulty prepaid meter to the complainants.

Self-acclaimed PHCN employee pleads guilty to ₦338,000 prepaid metre scam [Getty Images]
Self-acclaimed PHCN employee pleads guilty to ₦338,000 prepaid metre scam [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Ogunmolu, who resides in the Ifako area of Lagos, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of obtaining false pretences and stealing. The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, had told the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the said money from two complainants.

According to him, sometime in March, at Ogunsanya Street Ifako, Gbagada, the defendant obtained ₦100,000 from the first complainant, one Babatunde Ogunsemowo, on the pretext of supplying a prepaid meter for his apartment.

The prosecutor said that the defendant brought a faulty prepaid meter to the complainant.

“He, however, collected another ₦40,000 from the complainant to generate prepaid metre code but failed to do so."

“Also on July 6 and July 8, at Oladipupo close, the defendant obtained ₦198,000 from one Charity Arinze, under the pretext of supplying a prepaid metre to her.

“The defendant could not supply the prepaid metre after claiming to be an employee of PHCN

“He converted the money to his personal use,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, O.A Daodu, however, remanded the defendant in custody. She adjourned the case until September 5 for the review of facts and possible sentencing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu heads to China for talks with Xi Jinping amid asset seizure saga

Tinubu heads to China for talks with Xi Jinping amid asset seizure saga

1xBet Cup Nigeria week 3 recap: Attacking football celebration

1xBet Cup Nigeria week 3 recap: Attacking football celebration

Advocating for Swedish Experience - Consumer-friendly harm reduction works better

Advocating for Swedish Experience - Consumer-friendly harm reduction works better

Minister urged to reverse Nigeria's ban on Beninese, Togolese degrees

Minister urged to reverse Nigeria's ban on Beninese, Togolese degrees

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Champions League 2024/25: Analysing new format of Europe's top club competition

Champions League 2024/25: Analysing new format of Europe's top club competition

Diabetes patients beg Tinubu to subsidise medications, food amid price hike

Diabetes patients beg Tinubu to subsidise medications, food amid price hike

Edo 2024: Akpabio under pressure to declare APC candidate's Senate seat vacant

Edo 2024: Akpabio under pressure to declare APC candidate's Senate seat vacant

Nigeria detains Tigran Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert and Binance executive

Nigeria detains Tigran Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert and Binance executive

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company

Lagos Police arrest woman for diverting ₦3 million from catering company

Police are investigating the exact cause of their death [The Spectacles]

Widow dies alongside her 5 children after eating expired food in Kano

The victim will not be pressing charges [Punch]

Man impregnates 16-year-old stepdaughter, says God told him to do it

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud [Yahoo]

Court sentences 18-year-old to 6 months community service for internet fraud