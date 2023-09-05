ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security guard allegedly shoots man in the eye over a misunderstanding

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was rushed to a traditional healer who successfully removed seven pellets from his right eye but unfortunately he lost his right eye.

Security guard allegedly shoot man in the eye over misunderstanding
Security guard allegedly shoot man in the eye over misunderstanding

Recommended articles

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Sango-Ota, said the suspects were arrested on Sept. 2. According to her, the unfortunate incident happened when a case of attempted murder was reported in Sango-Ota.

She explained that one Abiodun Fatai reported that his younger brother, Ramon Rasaq was involved in an altercation with security men on their street.

Fatai said a quarrel ensued when Rasaq opened the gate himself as the two security men, Michael Adelayo and Ganiyu Saka, were not at their security post at the time his brother (Rasaq) got to gate, making his way into the street. This led to a quarrel, and during the ensuing scuffle, one of the security men, Saka shot Rasaq in the eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a traditional healer who successfully removed seven pellets from his right eye.

“The CSP Saleh Dahiru, the Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Sango Ota, provided the necessary medical forms for Rasaq to be transferred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“At the hospital, he received immediate medical attention to stabilise his condition, but unfortunately he lost his right eye. The doctor on duty assured that Rasaq was currently responding positively to treatment,” said Odutola.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, had directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

FG, TUC agree on 2-week window to resolve these 4 issues

FG, TUC agree on 2-week window to resolve these 4 issues

Inspector-General of Police approves deployment of 7 DIGs, 5 AIGs

Inspector-General of Police approves deployment of 7 DIGs, 5 AIGs

Anambra NLC chase workers out of offices with cane to comply with strike

Anambra NLC chase workers out of offices with cane to comply with strike

Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi

Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi

Banks, others shut down as workers begin 2-day warning strike in Oyo

Banks, others shut down as workers begin 2-day warning strike in Oyo

Govt offices in Abuja shut in compliance with NLC warning strike

Govt offices in Abuja shut in compliance with NLC warning strike

FIWON supports NLC warning strike, demands minimal social protection from FG

FIWON supports NLC warning strike, demands minimal social protection from FG

Nigeria suffers from an identity crisis that a national consensus can fix

Nigeria suffers from an identity crisis that a national consensus can fix

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

My husband has not slept with me for 2 years, woman cries out.

My husband has not slept with me for 2 years, woman cries out

Ghanaian lady blasts family for demanding $3,000 bride price from abroad-based lover

Ghanaian lady blasts family for demanding $3,000 bride price from abroad-based lover (video)