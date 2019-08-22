Save cost with Regus office space for as low as N2,000

Another way to reduce cost is by booking a meeting room for the exact amount of time you need it. As well as reducing the disruption to your own operations, hiring a room by the hour also means costs are kept to a minimum and can be factored into expenditure from the outset. An added benefit to this is that the room can be booked in a more convenient location, enabling you to keep travel costs down for everyone involved.

Workspaces that suit your business

Regus has the world's largest network of workspaces and co-working spaces. We have professional and inspiring work environments to suit businesses of all sizes and budget.

Our workspaces are in cities, airports, service stations, public buildings and railways - expanding all the time. Our customers are individuals, Small and medium businesses, and Large companies.

We make things simple for you

Avoid set-up costs, capital investment and ongoing hassles: we eliminate the burden of a property management.

You get one contract, simple reporting, a dedicated account manager and 24/7 customer service.

Add or reduce on flexible terms depending on your current needs and future requirements.

Products:

Unreserved co-working space (Hot-desking)

Reserved co-working (permanent desk)

Here, you own a dedicated desk, with all the benefits of a full-time office in a shared office space which includes your own phone line and handset.

A prestigious business address

Use the address on all your company documents, from business cards to Google/web listings

We will handle your incoming mail which you can collect for free or choose from a daily, weekly or monthly mail forwarding package for one simple additional monthly cost

Local phone number and live professional receptionist to answer you calls in your company's name

Business Lounges

Free use of business lounges in 3000 locations worldwide to meet people or work a few hours in a professional environment

Manage your account and book meeting rooms and day offices in 3000 locations worldwide through our App.

Our Nigeria centres include the following;

Lagos offices

Mulliner Towers at 39 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Lekki Admiralty center, located at No 5 Lekki

Admiralty road off Lekki Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

The Africa Re Building at 1679 Karimu Ikotun street off Sanusi Fafunwa, VI, Lagos

Port Harcourt offices

Old Michelin Compound, Plot 129-132 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Rivers State, Port Harcourt, Rivers

Abuja offices

The Churchgate Towers in Abuja Constitution Avenue 4th Floor Tower C.

The Rivers House on the 4th floor, Building 2 in the City center.

For more information please visit:https://www.regus.com.ng