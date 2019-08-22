Save cost with Regus office space for as low as N2,000

Another way to reduce cost is by booking a meeting room for the exact amount of time you need it. As well as reducing the disruption to your own operations, hiring a room by the hour also means costs are kept to a minimum and can be factored into expenditure from the outset. An added benefit to this is that the room can be booked in a more convenient location, enabling you to keep travel costs down for everyone involved.
Workspaces that suit your business
Regus has the world's largest network of workspaces and co-working spaces. We have professional and inspiring work environments to suit businesses of all sizes and budget.
Our workspaces are in cities, airports, service stations, public buildings and railways - expanding all the time. Our customers are individuals, Small and medium businesses, and Large companies.
We make things simple for you
Avoid set-up costs, capital investment and ongoing hassles: we eliminate the burden of a property management.
You get one contract, simple reporting, a dedicated account manager and 24/7 customer service.
Add or reduce on flexible terms depending on your current needs and future requirements.
Products:
- Unreserved co-working space (Hot-desking)
- Reserved co-working (permanent desk)
Here, you own a dedicated desk, with all the benefits of a full-time office in a shared office space which includes your own phone line and handset.
- A prestigious business address
- Use the address on all your company documents, from business cards to Google/web listings
- We will handle your incoming mail which you can collect for free or choose from a daily, weekly or monthly mail forwarding package for one simple additional monthly cost
- Local phone number and live professional receptionist to answer you calls in your company's name
Business Lounges
- Free use of business lounges in 3000 locations worldwide to meet people or work a few hours in a professional environment
- Manage your account and book meeting rooms and day offices in 3000 locations worldwide through our App.
Our Nigeria centres include the following;
Lagos offices
- Mulliner Towers at 39 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
- Lekki Admiralty center, located at No 5 Lekki
- Admiralty road off Lekki Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1, Lagos.
- The Africa Re Building at 1679 Karimu Ikotun street off Sanusi Fafunwa, VI, Lagos
Port Harcourt offices
Old Michelin Compound, Plot 129-132 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Rivers State, Port Harcourt, Rivers
Abuja offices
- The Churchgate Towers in Abuja Constitution Avenue 4th Floor Tower C.
- The Rivers House on the 4th floor, Building 2 in the City center.
For more information please visit:https://www.regus.com.ng