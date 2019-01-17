The suspect, 29-year-old Delajurea Brookens, was reported to have stolen the expensive wristwatches belonging to a businessman while on a date.

Miami Herald reports that the suspect met the owner of the watches, Ramon Diaz, at a popular club in Miami Beach on January 8 and both later headed to a hotel.

It was gathered that she whisked away with his bag containing the five wristwatches after he went to the bathroom to freshen up.

Diaz, who quickly rushed to catch up with her while she was trying to enter a taxi, was hit on the head with an unknown object by Brookens before she ran away.

Brookens was later arrested following a report filed by one of the hotel's employees who witnessed the incident.

She was charged with grand theft, resisting an officer with violence, battery, and possession of cocaine.

Police say they initially found only one of Diaz's watches with her. However, they discovered she hid the remaining four in her vagina after corrections officers searched her.

Brookens, who was also charged with criminal mischief when she urinated on the floor of her holding cell, was later released after posting a $22,000 bond.