Road traffic crashes claim 404 lives in Niger in 2 years – FRSC

The State Sector Commander, Kumar Tsukwam, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Tsukwam said: In 2022 RTC claimed 303 lives in Niger state but the fatality reduced to 101 in 2023 due to our increase in the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

“Last year, we did a lot of enforcement and special patrol in order to reduce RTC in the state.

“Sometimes, we worked at night to ensure that road users obeyed traffic rules,” Tsukwam said.

He also said that 524 traffic crashes occurred in the state in 2022.

He said that the corps reduced the rate to 396 in 2023 through enforcement and engagement of road users in sensitisation.

He said that during the period under review, 1,769 persons sustained injuries in 2022, while in 2023, the corps recorded 1,201 injuries from road crashes.

The state FRSC boss further disclosed that 3,586 persons were involved in RTC in 2022, while 3053 persons were affected in 2023.

He said that 676 vehicles were involved in RTC in 2022 and 556 vehicles in 2023.

According to him, 17,465 road traffic offenders were apprehended and treated according to the traffic law during the period.

He promised that the corps would increase its operational apparatuses to further reduce RTC in the state.

“We have discussed with the Federal Highway Controller of Works in the state to see how we can put up road furniture to warn motorists ahead of some dangerous spots across the state.

“Also, we are going to work with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency because they have agreed to partner with us,” Tsukwam said.

“There would be Mobile Courts working with the corps this year to try traffic offenders on the spot,” he said.

He also said that the corps already had plans to embark on inter-command patrol with other FRSC commands across the state.

“We have designed a strategy to ensure that articulated vehicles carry only goods and not passengers,” he said.

He said that the corps would increase its weekly media programmes and early morning visits to motor parks to sensitise road users on road safety.