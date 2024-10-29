Rivers gunmen kill father of 4, abduct businessman in fresh attack

A tragic incident unfolded in the Army Range area of Igbo-Etche, Rivers State, resulting in the death of Okere Samuel, a father of four, and the abduction of businessman Sunny Onuenze.

Samuel, a generator mechanic from Ofeh community in Omuma Local Government Area, was shot dead, while Onuenze, who dealt in scrap metals at Mile 3 market in Port Harcourt, was taken by unidentified assailants.

According to Samuel’s widow, Peace, her husband had returned home from work and went outside to pump water. She narrated that after turning off the generator around 7 PM, he informed her that he was stepping out for a walk and asked one of their children to prepare water for him. Minutes later, Peace noted that she heard gunfire nearby. Fearing for her husband's safety, she quickly gathered her children inside, thinking he might be hiding from the commotion. Despite repeatedly calling his phone, she received no response.

As rumours circulated that a neighbour had been kidnapped, anxiety spread throughout the neighbourhoods. Peace waited until after midnight, hoping her husband would return. A neighbour advised her to go inside, believing he would be back by morning. However, her worries grew as dawn approached. She and her sister began searching for Samuel, eventually discovering his body in a nearby plot of land.

Overcome with grief, Peace pleaded for justice, emphasising the hardship she now faces in raising her four children alone. “I want to know who shot him,” she said, as police from the Igwuruta Division arrived at the scene.