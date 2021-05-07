RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Reviv Lagos set to lead the way in global wellness with iv therapy

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Global health and wellness brand, REVIV has announced the launch of its first ever clinic location in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria to cater to the fast-paced, high-energy lifestyles that are typical for Lagos residents.

Reviv Lagos set to lead the way in global wellness with iv therapy
Reviv Lagos set to lead the way in global wellness with iv therapy Pulse Nigeria

Since launching their first elective hydration clinic in 2012 in Miami Beach, REVIV has quickly grown into the world’s leading provider of wellness therapies, delivering over 500,000 therapies to date and continually developing our products and services to offer customers the best wellness experience possible.

Recommended articles

Following two successful launches in both South Africa and Ghana, REVIV has set their sight on the burgeoning city of Lagos, in an effort to make their services accessible to locals and tourists alike.

REVIV Lagos is said to offer top-of-the-range IV therapy, booster shots such as Hydromax, Vita glow, and the Royal flush IV, B12 shots, a natural energy booster and Megaboost infusions which aids jet lag and helps the immunity system.

Reviv Lagos set to lead the way in global wellness with iv therapy
Reviv Lagos set to lead the way in global wellness with iv therapy Pulse Nigeria

These shots all work in tandem to help repair and rejuvenate the body system. REVIV Lagos will be also offer services such DNA testing and vaccinations.

“With the current trend of staying fit and healthy, while feeding the body with nutrients that are essential for a better, healthier lifestyle, brands like REVIV are making a huge impact in global markets,” said Mrs. Sumbo Odunsi (CEO Reviv Lagos).

“The trend is certainly taking off in African markets, which is why we are so excited to be welcoming REVIV to Lagos, Nigeria. We are so excited to be welcoming this groundbreaking health and wellness, and we can’t wait to see what they do for Lagosian today.” concluded Mrs. Sumbo Odunsi.

Reviv Lagos set to lead the way in global wellness with iv therapy
Reviv Lagos set to lead the way in global wellness with iv therapy Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, REVIV boasts injections that target a variety of wellness requirements, using Vitamins such as CoQ10+ which is said to aid cell growth, reduce the chances of heart failure and even argued to increase fertility.

Realizing that the IV therapies were the perfect match for anyone pushing themselves to the limits both physically and mentally, Reviv launched clinics in the world’s financial capitals of New York, London and Hong Kong.

With its arrival to Nigeria’s commercial capital- Lagos, the global leader in wellness IV therapies and vitamin injections, solidifies its promise of worldwide growth with the introduction of new flagship clinics and express partners.

For enquiries, contact; Oluwajoba.oguntola@roberttaylormedia.com

Our wellness journey began in 2011 when four emergency room physicians with a combined 40 years of clinical experience came together with a common thought: to bring IV therapies to a private spa-like setting and make them accessible and affordable for the mass population.

A year later in Miami Beach, USA, we launched our first clinic and pioneered the elective IV hydration industry by establishing the first exclusive IV medical spa in the world. The concept was simple: to offer customers a higher level of care than is possible with over-the-counter medication and supplements without the need to visit a doctors’ office or hospital.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

4 things to do after sex

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Nigerians mourn with Pastor Adeboye on Twitter following the death of his son

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man