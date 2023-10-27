Curfew for residents of Ikate-Elegushi as Oro Festival begins – Royal Family

During this period, there will be a restriction of movement in and around Ikate-Elegushi from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM each day to accommodate the sacred rituals and celebrations associated with the Oro Festival.

Pulse Nigeria

Chief Kehinde Hassan Elegushi, the Odofin of Ikate Kingdom, extended his gratitude to the public for their understanding and cooperation during this cultural event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged residents, visitors, and the general public to adhere to the movement restrictions outlined in the notice. Chief Elegushi also expressed his apologies in advance for any inconveniences that may arise due to these temporary measures.

The Oro Festival, deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Ikate-Elegushi community, is a significant event observed annually. It holds spiritual and historical importance for the Elegushi Royal Family and the members of the Oro cult.