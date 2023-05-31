The sports category has moved to a new website.
Rampaging cultists k*ll 4, behead 2 in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The beheaded victims were identified as members of a vigilante group in the attacked Rivers community.

In the attack which reportedly happened on Monday, May 29, 2023, the gunmen were said to have severed the heads of two of the victims, leaving residents of the community in panic.

It was gathered that the two beheaded persons were members of a local vigilante group known as the Rundele Security and Peace Advisory Council.

Although details of the attack were sketchy at the time of filing this report, while some of the residents slept in the bush for safety purposes, others abandoned their houses as they fled the community.

A community source, who preferred not to be mentioned in this report, identified the beheaded victims as Endurance and Aboy.

“The RUSPAC members were taken unaware as they were allegedly attacked while they were having a rest.

“After killing them, their heads were displayed in a place called Station in the community,” the source was quoted as saying.

Speaking further, he alleged that the suspects were members of the dreaded Dey-Gbam cult group who escaped from the community and later regrouped to launch the onslaught.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the killings but described the development as a clash between two rival gangs.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said “It was a cult clash between Ice Land and Dey-Gbam. During the gun battle, four persons were killed.”

The police spokesperson added that though no arrest has been made, an investigation was ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

