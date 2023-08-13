Prison returnee arrested for attempting to steal cars in Abeokuta

SP Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Odutola said the unrepentant car snatcher had on Sept. 17, 2022 been apprehended by the Divisional Police Officer of Kemta division of the command, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle.

She said the 53-year-old was arrested then while trying to steal a car from a park along with his syndicate.

“The suspect was recently released from prison and had resumed same act he was previously arrested for.

“But on Saturday, at about 7:30 p.m. along Leme, Dosunmu in his habitual act was caught again by youths of that area while using fabricated master keys to unlock some cars.

“People who saw him raised the alarm which made him to run. But how far can a 53-year-old man run.

“The young guys gave him a hot chase and caught up with him. They later alerted the police team which visited the scene and arrested the suspect,” the PPRO said.

Odutola disclosed that two fabricated iron master keys were found in his possession, saying they were part of the instruments used to unlock unsuspecting car owners’ vehicles.

She said the police would prosecute Dosunmu to ensure that justice was served since he had not repented irrespective of his age.