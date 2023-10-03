ADVERTISEMENT
Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accident happened when an officer of the law dragged the steering wheel of a car with a driver.

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]
Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

It was gathered that a pregnant woman and a keke driver died after a car crashed into a keke napep in the morning.

An officer of the law and a driver were reportedly fighting for control of a moving car's steering wheel when they lost control and hit the tricycle.

There are conflicting reports about whether the officer involved was an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) or a police officer.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Lagos Police spokesperson, SP Ben Hundeyin, said the driver was fleeing from LASTMA officials after he drove against traffic on a one-way road.

He said the policeman attached to the LASTMA team was attacked by a mob that responded to the scene, and is currently receiving treatment after losing consciousness.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Pulse when the incident first happened, when police officers responded to the scene, they started shooting in the air to salvage the situation.

However, this further infuriated keke operators and residents who took to the streets to express their frustrations.

In videos posted online, protesters blocked roads and also burned tires, causing unrest in the area.

A previous version of this story reported that the pregnant women's two children also died in the accident, based on eyewitness reports. A statement later released by the Police has clarified that the children are alive and receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

