Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have stolen the bunch of plantain from a farm, when the deceased saw her, and accosted her.

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]
She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Godday was said to have stolen the bunch of plantain from a farm in Adada community in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State when Idema accosted her.

Godday, 32, who is also a mother of nine, reportedly stabbed Idema for trying to stop her from running away with the bunch of plantain she stole from the plantation while trying to get food for her children.

Though the incident occurred on January 28, 2024, the police arrested Blessing on Friday.

It was gathered that Idema, who was keeping watch over the plantation for her family, had told Godday to drop the bunch of plantain but she refused, leading to an argument.

A source narrated the incident as saying that Idema, “machete in hand, immediately accosted her (Blessing) and asked her to surrender the bunch of plantain.

‘Drop that plantain,’ Imeran shouted as she approached Godday, who also had a sharp machete with which she had illegally harvested the bunch of plantain.

Instead, Blessing bolted towards another exit. Imeran ran after her, and she grabbed the fleeing woman and threatened to use the machete on her.

“Blessing then stopped running and faced her (Imeran). An altercation ensued, which led to Imeran landing a blow on Blessing’s right foot.

“Godday then dropped the bunch and launched vicious attacks with her own machete. She hit out with the machete, inflicting two cuts on Imeran’s head and shoulder.

“Imeran collapsed in pain and Blessing quickly left the scene, abandoning the bunch of plantain and fled.

“Members of Imeran’s family who heard her screams came to her aid, took her for medical treatment, and reported the case to the police,” the source explained.

Continuing, the source who chose to remain anonymous said, “The police arrested Godday and, after questioning her, released her to receive medical attention for the cut on her foot.

“She was later rearrested and when she got to the police station, she got the information that Imeran had died.”

Rivers Police Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had been charged to court.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

