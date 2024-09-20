Police stop man from committing suicide on Third Mainland Bridge

Recommended articles
RRS made this known in a post it shared on its official X handle, @rrsLagos767, on Friday.
According to the squad, the man was prevented from committing suicide on Friday at about noon.
“RRS bike riders on routine patrol on the Third Mainland Bridge prevented a man from jumping into the lagoon.
“The man, a resident of the Ilasa area of the state, stated that he was overwhelmed by challenges,'' it stated.
RRS said that its commander, CSP Shola Jejeloye, had counselled the suspect and directed him be kept in protective custody pending the arrival of his family members.