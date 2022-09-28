Police rescue man with dead son’s corpse from mob in Lagos

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident in his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Sunday at about 10.20 p.m. at the ever busy Oshodi bus stop.

He said that the Makinde police division got information that some suspects were seen with a dead child and some members of the public wanted to carry out jungle justice on them.

The PPRO said that following the information, the police team immediately moved to the scene and the suspects were rescued.

“Upon interrogation, one of the suspects, the father of the dead child disclosed that the child suddenly fell ill at midnight and died at about 5.00 a.m. on Sunday before he could be taken to the hospital.

”Following the sudden death, family members advised that the corpse should be brought home to their village in Ebonyi for burial.

“He disclosed further that he and three other relatives came to the terminal, bought tickets in preparation for the journey when suspecting passer-by accused them of carrying a dead child,” he said.

The PPRO said that the police contacted the bereaved mother of the child for further proof and she confirmed and corroborated her husband’s claims.

Hundeyin said that the case was incidented, while the corpse was deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital for preservation and autopsy.