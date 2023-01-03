ADVERTISEMENT
Police repel terrorists’ attack in Katsina, shoot bandit d*ad

Damilare Famuyiwa

The terrorists attacked a police nipping point when they were engaged in a gun duel.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Operatives of Katsina Police Command, on Monday, January 2, 2023, repelled the attack of terrorists on Magamar-Jibia, Jibia Local Government Area of the state, killing a bandit in the process.

It was gathered that the terrorists attacked a police nipping point at Magama-Hirji junction, along Jibia-Katsina Road, when they were engaged in a gun battle.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Katsina State, SP Gambo Isah, the operatives were able to successfully repel the attack.

Today Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at about 0430 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK47 rifles, attacked a police nipping point at Magama-Hirji junction, along Jibia-Katsina Road.

“The policemen engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that while one of the terrorists was neutralized, one AK47 rifle was recovered alongside four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK47 rifles.

Isah further said that money and other exhibits were also recovered.

Revealing that two of the policemen that repelled the attack got injured, but were quickly rushed to a hospital for treatment, and had been discharged, Isah said search parties were still combing the area with a view of arresting or recovering more dead bodies of the terrorists.

In a related development, a group of suspected bandits attacked and killed Asara ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gwadabawa local government of Sokoto State, Alhaji Iliya Agajiba, alongside his elder brother.

It was gathered that the attackers numbering about 15 were armed with sophisticated weapons when they invaded the community over the weekend.

Agajiba’s brother, according to sources, was also murdered as he attempted to rescue the APC chairman.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
