Police read riot act to politicians in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Delta, Mr Ari-Mohammed Ali has warned politicians in the state against fomenting trouble during the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly election.

'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case

The CP gave the warning at a meeting with some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Patani on Friday.

The meeting was sequel to a petition sent to the police by the APC, accusing some PDP leaders of conducting themselves in a manner that would lead to breakdown of law and order.

Ali advised them to work towards peaceful conduct of the election by maintaining peace in the area.

The CP was represented by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Patani Police Division, CSP Tobi Debakeme.

”Elections are opportunities for the electorate to exercise their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere and does not call for violence,” he told the two party leaders.

Ali assured that the Police command would deploy crack teams to Patani LGA to maintain law and order during the election.

He reminded all candidates in the forthcoming election that they would be required to sign an undertaking of good conduct.

The CP warned that anyone that runs foul of the law would be apprehended and prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Chief Lawrence Babodor, Mr Opute Yakekemewerigha, Mr Pere Nduku, Mr Reginald Ashugwu and Elder Joseph Ekiyor, on behalf of the APC.

The PDP was represented by Patani Local Government Area Chairman, Isaac Aguanah, Mr Jude Sinebe, Mr Godspower Ashugwu and Mr Godbless Omoniyei, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

