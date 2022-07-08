RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police raise alarm over cultists’ plan to celebrate anniversary

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

While urging Lagos residents to be vigilante, the police warned hoteliers against allowing cultists to use their facilities.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has raised alarm over cultists’ plan to celebrate the 7/7 Neo Black Movement of Africa Day, otherwise known as the Black Axe Day in Lagos State.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Lagos Police Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin said credible intelligence at the Force’s disposal has it that some hoodlums and cultists had perfected plans to celebrate the 7/7 Neo Black Movement of Africa Day, aka Black Axe Day.

“In view of this, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, in very strong terms, warns these groups with the intent to scuttle the peace being enjoyed in the state to shelve their plans.

“Consequently, the command’s tactical teams, Area Commanders and DPOs in collaboration with other sister agencies are fully prepared to clamp down heavily on organizers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister groups whose aim is to cause wanton violence in the state.

“The command is therefore using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before, during and after the said date.

“Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities be used for any cult-related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions,” a statement by Hundeyin read.

While encouraging members of the public to go about their lawful activities without panic, Hundeyin urged all Lagos residents to be law abiding.

According to him, the Police Force would not tolerate any cult-related and criminal activities.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

