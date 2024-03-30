ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 8 suspects over murder of 6 officers in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police spokesman said the suspects would soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations were concluded.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the officers on a fact-finding mission were on February 23 ambushed, while others on a rescue mission were also ambushed, resulting in the death of six police officers.

Adejobi said the arrest followed intensive investigative efforts of police operatives.

According to him, five suspects were initially arrested shortly after the incident while an additional three were apprehended at different locations.

He said the arrest of the additional three followed statements and cooperation of those initially arrested five suspects.

Adejobi said the suspects were currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

He said the Nigeria Police Force was committed to ensuring that all those responsible for the murder and other similar crimes were arrested and brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

He said the Police were deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against its officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case and many others, have murdered peace and none of them will go unpunished,” he said.

The officers, who were on duty in the Ughelli area of the state, were killed on Feb. 23 and 26, with six others missing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

