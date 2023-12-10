Police officers rescue Kaduna woman kidnapped in her house on Sunday

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said at about 0100hrs on Sunday, operatives received a call that a group of armed men not yet ascertained invaded a residence at Dogarawa area of Sabon Gari Zaria LGA .

"The kidnappers kidnapped a house wife aged 37, at the residence. On receiving the call our team on patrol rushed to the scene and pursued the criminals. Due to our fire power superiority they abandoned the kidnapped victim, which led to her rescue."

He said the kidnapped victim had been reunited with her family unhurt.