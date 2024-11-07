ADVERTISEMENT
Police officer dies in multiple accident involving truck, 2 buses around Kara

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that a police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division manoeuvring his way back to the office on his motorcycle, got trapped by the incident and died instantly.

Kara Bridge section of Lagos-Ibadan expressway (Punch)
Kara Bridge section of Lagos-Ibadan expressway (Punch)

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement.

“Following distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free emergency numbers at 06.44hrs, LASEMA activated its response team from the Command Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a Truck and two buses were involved in an accident.

“The truck, with registration number FKJ 484 YA, laden with goods headed inward Arepo, a bus, registration number BWR 371 XC and another bus, registration number unknown, were involved in a road accident.

“Investigations conducted revealed that the truck crashed into one of the buses while in motion, swerved off the road and fell uncontrollably on the other bus parked by the roadside,” he said.

“The commodity was extricated with the agency’s heavy-duty equipment and was bagged and taken to Ojodu Police Station for further processing.

“The ill-fated truck was recovered to a lay-by. The other bus was also recovered and towed to Ojodu Police Station,” he said.

