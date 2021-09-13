Monsurat was shot as she and her elder sister ran into the premises of their house on Mogaji street, Ijesha; with everyone running helter-skelter and scampering for safety around them.

Tosin Ojuade, one of the deceased’s sisters, told TheCable that Monsurat and her sister were about to close their mother’s grocery store, which is close to the house, when they saw people running for their lives.

She said the sisters ran for their house, and while their mother, who was doing her laundry in the compound wanted to close the gate, a police officer attempted to force the gate open.

She said the mother heard a gunshot, and the bullet pierced through the deceased’s thighs.

Monsurat was then rushed to a private hospital but was not attended to because there was no doctor on the ground.

She was thereafter driven to Randle Hospital, Surulere, where she was briefly treated and referred to Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital.

At Igbobi, health workers said they were on strike and couldn't attend to her.

Monsurat died when she was taken to another hospital.

Their mother fainted more than five times when she learnt of Monsurat's death, neighbors say.

The police from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti, have apologised for the incident.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, says the deceased was hit by a stray bullet.

The Lagos Police Command has announced that the officer who pulled the trigger has been detained.