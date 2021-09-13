RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police kill 18-year-old girl in Lagos

Authors:

Jude Egbas

She was processing her admission into a tertiary institution, and her dreams of a university education have now been cut short.

Monsurat was killed by police in Lagos (Punch)
Monsurat was killed by police in Lagos (Punch)

18-year-old Monsurat Ojuade was shot dead by police officers who were chasing suspected robbers in the Ijesha, Surulere area of Lagos, on the night of Friday, September 10, 2021.

Recommended articles

Monsurat was shot as she and her elder sister ran into the premises of their house on Mogaji street, Ijesha; with everyone running helter-skelter and scampering for safety around them.

Tosin Ojuade, one of the deceased’s sisters, told TheCable that Monsurat and her sister were about to close their mother’s grocery store, which is close to the house, when they saw people running for their lives.

She said the sisters ran for their house, and while their mother, who was doing her laundry in the compound wanted to close the gate, a police officer attempted to force the gate open.

She said the mother heard a gunshot, and the bullet pierced through the deceased’s thighs.

Monsurat was then rushed to a private hospital but was not attended to because there was no doctor on the ground.

She was thereafter driven to Randle Hospital, Surulere, where she was briefly treated and referred to Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital.

At Igbobi, health workers said they were on strike and couldn't attend to her.

Monsurat died when she was taken to another hospital.

Their mother fainted more than five times when she learnt of Monsurat's death, neighbors say.

The police from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti, have apologised for the incident.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, says the deceased was hit by a stray bullet.

The Lagos Police Command has announced that the officer who pulled the trigger has been detained.

Monsurat, who turned 18 in August, was processing her university admission.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

75 kidnapped Zamfara students regain freedom

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NSSF partners with Global Citizen to vaccinate 1m Nigerians

Osinbajo leads prayers for peace in Nigeria

Gov Obaseki speaks about his biggest worries after leaving office in 2024

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Presidency says Buhari’s comment on future invitations to Imo was misquoted

NDLEA intercepts 24,311kgs of heroin, codeine in Lagos port

When Pantami, other August visitors gathered for digital innovation [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Legon student moaning

Bride caught pants down in a doggy style with her ex-boyfriend during wedding reception

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world, Nigeria tops the list

Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint