Police intercept Indian hemp worth ₦13m in Lagos

Operatives of Lagos Police Command, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, intercepted substances suspected to be Indian hemp worth ₦13 million from two men along Mushin, Isolo Road in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

Disclosing this development via a statement, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the illicit drugs were conveyed by one Fidelis Otiga, 49 and Chukwuma Kennedy, 50.

The aforementioned suspects, according to the police spokesperson, were transporting the substances in a Toyota Sienna car with number plate KJA 118 HV, when the detectives intercepted them.

According to Benjamin, the items were recovered at midnight when they were stopped by policemen from the Aswani Police Division during a routine stop-and-search on the road.

“The interception occurred on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, around 11.56 pm during a routine stop-and-search, leading to the arrest of Fidelis Otiga and Chukwuma Kennedy aged 49 and 50 respectively, in whose vehicle the drugs were found.

“The illicit drugs with a street value of ₦13m were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with number plate KJA 118 HV.

“The suspects and exhibit have since been transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement quoted him as saying.

In a similar development, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently disclosed that it has seized 6.3 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs in the last two years.

The Chairman of the agency, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd), made this disclosure while destroying 25 tonnes of illicit drugs in Sokoto State.

Marwa said that over 852 hectares of Indian hemp were destroyed while three clandestine methamphetamine laboratories were dismantled.