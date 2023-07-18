ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police intercept Indian hemp worth ₦13m in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The drugs were intercepted in the Mushin area of the state.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

Disclosing this development via a statement, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the illicit drugs were conveyed by one Fidelis Otiga, 49 and Chukwuma Kennedy, 50.

The aforementioned suspects, according to the police spokesperson, were transporting the substances in a Toyota Sienna car with number plate KJA 118 HV, when the detectives intercepted them.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Benjamin, the items were recovered at midnight when they were stopped by policemen from the Aswani Police Division during a routine stop-and-search on the road.

The interception occurred on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, around 11.56 pm during a routine stop-and-search, leading to the arrest of Fidelis Otiga and Chukwuma Kennedy aged 49 and 50 respectively, in whose vehicle the drugs were found.

“The illicit drugs with a street value of ₦13m were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with number plate KJA 118 HV.

“The suspects and exhibit have since been transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement quoted him as saying.

In a similar development, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently disclosed that it has seized 6.3 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs in the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the agency, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd), made this disclosure while destroying 25 tonnes of illicit drugs in Sokoto State.

Marwa said that over 852 hectares of Indian hemp were destroyed while three clandestine methamphetamine laboratories were dismantled.

Represented by the Director, of Legal and Prosecution, Josephine Obi, he said 32,000 drug offenders, including 35 barons, were arrested in the period under review.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun Assembly confirms 25 nominees as commissioners

Osun Assembly confirms 25 nominees as commissioners

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Experts urge FG to educate informal sector on VAT compliance

Experts urge FG to educate informal sector on VAT compliance

Group demands Damagum confirmation as substantive PDP Chairman

Group demands Damagum confirmation as substantive PDP Chairman

Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

Ooni’s wife seeks government support for IVM to boost Nigeria's economy

Ooni’s wife seeks government support for IVM to boost Nigeria's economy

You’re intimidating judiciary  —  PDP blasts APC over its final address to Tribunal

You’re intimidating judiciary  —  PDP blasts APC over its final address to Tribunal

Adeleke University partners Maritime Writes Project to empower students with writing skills

Adeleke University partners Maritime Writes Project to empower students with writing skills

Lawyers sue DSS over refusal to release Emefiele

Lawyers sue DSS over refusal to release Emefiele

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wee

Parliament passes NACOC bill granting licenses for 'wee' cultivation in Ghana

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m. [Businessday NG]

Girl lures Lagos man to Osun on social media, robs him of ₦1.5m

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos (Image illustration)

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos

UAE authorities order arrest TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash

UAE authorities order arrest of TikToker for arrogantly flaunting cash (video)