NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Adeyinka Adeleke sent some personnel to the scene and he's expecting feedback.

NAN reports that the body was inflicted with some machete cuts and tne deceased was believed to have been killed by unknown persons the previous night.

ALSO READ: Army rescues 13 farmers, kills one bandit in Kaduna

The development caused gridlock in the area as passers-by stopped to ascertain what was amiss while some policemen were seen trying to maintain law and order.